Briefing: May's Botched Brexit

After Theresa May's statement from Downing Street the crucial change is that the Prime Minister and the Government have admitted for the first time that the choice for the country is not just between this bad deal or 'no deal'. Instead, 'No Brexit' is a very real possibility. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 14, 2018

"A People's Vote is now the only way to escape from this mess" - Vince Cable

Any Brexit deal will leave the UK weakened and the public poorer.

“And before the ink is dry, the Conservative Party will tear into what little Theresa May has been able to agree. The Prime Minister now faces a defeat in Parliament, as a majority will be hard or impossible to secure for what she has come up with."

For two years, the Liberal Democrats are the only party who have consistently fought to give the people the final say on the deal. As we see the chaos that is now unfolding, it is more important than ever to give power over the country's future back to the people.

This deal is not in the national interest. We lose much of our influence, take a smaller role on the world stage, and put ourselves in a financially precarious situation. Is this what the people voted for? Why doesn't the government ask them? #PeoplesVote — Wera Hobhouse MP (@Wera_Hobhouse) November 14, 2018

If Theresa May is still struggling to get this deal past her own cabinet in No. 10, how will it win support in Parliament or the country?



There’s a sensible way out of this mess: go back to the country for a People’s Vote — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 14, 2018

Rumours of resignations

Reports indicate that ministers may be heading to the exits today as a result of Theresa May's proposed deal.

The fact that Theresa May has been unable to maintain unity even within her cabinet is a damning indictment on her overall Brexit strategy. How is she meant to unify the country if she cannot keep her cabinet together?

"The only deal worth having is the one that we've got at the moment." Christine Jardine

"If you look at the opinion polls, they say this is not working, we deserve a final say and we deserve the chance to say no."

"The idiotic deal that we now have on the table is exactly what we always thought would happen." Wera Hobhouse

Appearing on Sky News, Liberal Democrat MP attacked the deal as losing the benefits of EU membership while also being controlled by EU regulations.

The alternative is clear - giving the people the choice to decide whether this deal will lead to a better future for the country, or if we are better off in the EU.

"Deal leaves us a rule-taker, not rule-maker?" - Tom Brake

Tom Brake MP asked Theresa May whether the deal takes control away from the UK government, leaving us to take on EU rules without any say in shaping them.

The Brexiters are now circling around the Prime Minister as the country edges towards chaos.



The country deserves better, and the @LibDems demand better. — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) November 14, 2018

"Theresa May's botched it" - Layla Moran

Appearing on Victoria Derbyshire, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran tore into the broken Brexit process.

"There was another way Theresa May could have done this. The people delivered a hung Parliament. That's the people saying to Prime Minister, work across party, find something that everyone can get behind.

Instead she went into bed with the hardliners and the DUP, who are now all over Twitter and the telly deserting her."

It's a farce. The British people deserve better than this mess, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. Find the clip of Layla Moran speaking here.