Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats will vote against this threadbare deal

Liberal Democrats will vote against Boris Johnson’s threadbare deal because it is bad for jobs, business, security, and our environment.

By Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Dec 30, 2020 10:12

Ed Davey outside Kingston Police Station.

It is clear that this is a bad deal that will make people’s lives poorer.

Liberal Democrats will vote against this deal

So the Liberal Democrats will vote against it.

This botched deal leaves the services sector in limbo and is the only ‘free’ trade deal in history to put up barriers and increase red tape, bringing long delays and higher costs.

We all are desperate to move forward, to see our country united again, to restore our economy and our communities after a terrible year.

Even by his own low standards, Boris Johnson’s deal just makes that more difficult.

The only way forward is to agree an adjustment period to ease the pain for businesses and quickly get to repairing the UK’s damaged relationships with our most important international partners.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.