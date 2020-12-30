Liberal Democrats will vote against this threadbare deal

It is clear that this is a bad deal that will make people’s lives poorer.

Liberal Democrats will vote against this deal

So the Liberal Democrats will vote against it.

This botched deal leaves the services sector in limbo and is the only ‘free’ trade deal in history to put up barriers and increase red tape, bringing long delays and higher costs.

We all are desperate to move forward, to see our country united again, to restore our economy and our communities after a terrible year.

This is a bad deal for the British people and they deserved better. pic.twitter.com/DGnXywDUH0 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) December 26, 2020

Even by his own low standards, Boris Johnson’s deal just makes that more difficult.

The only way forward is to agree an adjustment period to ease the pain for businesses and quickly get to repairing the UK’s damaged relationships with our most important international partners.