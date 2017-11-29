Brexit divorce bill is just the down payment

The hit to the UK economy of pulling out of the single market and customs threatens to dwarf this £45bn.

By Tom Brake, Nov 29, 2017 3:11

The Brexit divorce bill will just be the down-payment on an economically disastrous extreme Brexit that would take us out of the single market and customs union.

Around £45 billion would appear to be the price Johnson and Gove et al are willing to pay for a deluded vision of an imperial Britain post-Brexit.

This vision already sees the UK with higher inflation and debt, falling investment and less influence in the world.

And this acrimonious divorce settlement will merely be the down payment.

The hit to the UK economy of pulling out of the single market and customs threatens to dwarf this £45bn, with falling tax revenues and companies leaving the UK.

Only the Lib Dems are fighting to save Britain’s free trade with its largest market and to give the people a say on the final deal.

