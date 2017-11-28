Brexit impact assessments farce "straight out of Yes Minister"

The government's refusal to publish its Brexit impact assessments is "completely untenable". Speaker John Bercow said he will respond promptly to any allegations of contempt of Parliament.

This whole farce has descended into a scene straight out of Yes Minister.

After David Davis repeatedly stated there were 57 detailed impact assessments, ministers now claim these reports never even existed in this form.

Editing these reports is a breach of the agreement reached with MPs, meaning action over contempt of Parliament now looms.

If the government really believes in its own Brexit plans, why are they so scared of publishing these reports in full?

The public deserve to know what Brexit means for their jobs, incomes and communities. They must then be offered a vote on the deal with a chance to exit from Brexit.