Brexit studies must give people the facts

David Davis has written to the Brexit Committee admitting the impact assessments they are being provided with, won't contain anything that might be commercially sensitive.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who sits on the Brexit Committee, commented:

"The government is still trying to pull the wool over the eyes of Parliament and the British people.

"Ministers were ordered by MPs three weeks ago to publish these reports, but are still trying to hide the full impact of Brexit from the public.

"There is a fine line between what is commercially sensitive and what is simply politically embarrassing for the government.

"It should be up to MPs on the Brexit Committee, not David Davis, to make that call."

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“It is right that the government has given these Brexit studies to MPs, but I am deeply concerned by reports they may not be complete and leave out key information on the damage Brexit will do to our economy and services. Not giving the full facts could be contempt of parliament.

“The Liberal Democrats want people to be given the facts, so they can decide what they think of the Conservatives’ Brexit deal, with the public having the right to exit from Brexit if it is a bad deal. The government shouldn’t be allowed to keep secret the damage their plans may do.”