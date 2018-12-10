Brexit Vote Delayed

The Government is in absolute chaos. We are closer than ever to securing a People’s Vote on Brexit, thanks to your hard work and support.

Today Theresa May was forced into an embarrassing delay of her Brexit vote. She knew she was going lose by a huge margin. She is running scared.

It’s a huge moment, and it has been driven by Liberal Democrats.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported our campaign. All of you who have lobbied MPs, knocked on doors, shared our message online and offline – you’re holding this government to account and fighting this Brexit.

We can stop this mess, and it requires you continuing that fight. The Government cannot continue to delay and dodge the fundamental need for a People’s Vote.

Keep up the fight. This is your victory today, and if we keep pushing, we will win.