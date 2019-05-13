Liberal Democrats

Bridging Brexit

Sign up to our new joint project with our German sister party FDP to connect you with a liberal friend in Germany

By Alexander Marshall, May 13, 2019 9:05

We are a proud European party, and we want to keep it that way!

As a part of us wanting to remain in the EU, we are excited to announce our new joint project with the German liberal party Free Democratic Party.

It will allow you make direct contact with a new German friend to exchange ideas to help bridge the divide that has been caused by nationalism and misconceptions.

Where others in UK want to tear us apart from Europe, we want to build bridges!

Sign up at the website to receive the email address of a like-minded German and bring us closer together!

#StopBrexit at https://bridging-brexit.eu/

