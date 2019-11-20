Our Plan for a Brighter Future

For too many people, things aren’t working as they should be. The Conservatives and Labour are stuck in the past, failing time and again to deliver a better future.

Brexit chaos has distracted from the real issues facing our country. While the Tories and Labour are squabbling over the latest Brexit deal, the country is in crisis.

The NHS can’t afford to help the huge numbers of people facing battles with their mental health. Noone’s taking the radical action needed to tackle climate change. Schools are so chronically underfunded that some can only open 4 days a week.

It doesn’t have to be like this.

On day one of a Liberal Democrat government, we will Stop Brexit. Then, we can get back to what really makes a difference to people’s lives. We’ll use the £50 billion Remain Bonus to invest in our public services and tackle inequality.

We’ll take bold action on the climate emergency. By 2030, we'll generate 80% of electricity from renewables. Low-income homes will all be insulated by 2025.

With a Liberal Democrat government, every child will get the best start in life. We’ll recruit 20,000 more teachers as part of an extra £10 billion a year or schools. Free childcare will be available from just 9 months. We’ll make sure that government subsidies reflect the true cost of high-quality childcare.

Our changing job market shouldn’t leave anyone behind. We’ll create £10,000 Skills Wallets for every adult to be able to train and gain new skills throughout their life. A Liberal Democrat government will transform our mental health services. We'll bring standards, urgency and waiting times in line with those of physical health.

The Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future for Britain.

