Liberal Democrats

Britain and Europe Working Group

Find out more about our work towards building a new approach to Europe 🇪🇺

By Joseph Wright, Oct 13, 2021 11:10

The flags of EU countries flying.

This working group is producing motions and papers on a rolling basis for future conferences.

The group is tasked with carrying out a programme of work, including consulting widely within the party, to determine the best possible future framework for the UK-EU relationship across all policy areas, with the aims of:

  1. Demonstrating the benefits to UK citizens and businesses of a much closer relationship compared to the government's inadequate measures;
  2. Recommending roadmaps for the UK to rejoin the Customs Union, Single Market and other EU agencies and programmes as appropriate; and
  3. Maximising public support for eventual UK membership of the EU.

You can read the consultation paper here:

Britain's Relationship with Europe

Chair: Duncan Brack

Duncan Brack is a member of the Federal Policy Committee, and a former chair of the Federal Conference Committee. In 2010-12 he was a special adviser to Chris Huhne at the Department of Energy and Climate Change. Professionally he is an independent researcher on international environmental policy.

Members of the Group:

Duncan Brack (chair)

Ed Davey MP

Layla Moran MP

Sarah Olney MP

Baroness Ludford

Lord Newby

Baroness Smith

Phil Bennion

David Chalmers 

Jeremy Hargreaves 

Rob Harrison

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].