Britain and Europe Working Group

This working group is producing motions and papers on a rolling basis for future conferences.
The group is tasked with carrying out a programme of work, including consulting widely within the party, to determine the best possible future framework for the UK-EU relationship across all policy areas, with the aims of:
- Demonstrating the benefits to UK citizens and businesses of a much closer relationship compared to the government's inadequate measures;
- Recommending roadmaps for the UK to rejoin the Customs Union, Single Market and other EU agencies and programmes as appropriate; and
- Maximising public support for eventual UK membership of the EU.
You can read the consultation paper here:
Britain's Relationship with Europe
Chair: Duncan Brack
Duncan Brack is a member of the Federal Policy Committee, and a former chair of the Federal Conference Committee. In 2010-12 he was a special adviser to Chris Huhne at the Department of Energy and Climate Change. Professionally he is an independent researcher on international environmental policy.
Members of the Group:
Ed Davey MP
Layla Moran MP
Sarah Olney MP
Baroness Ludford
Lord Newby
Baroness Smith
Phil Bennion
David Chalmers
Jeremy Hargreaves
Rob Harrison