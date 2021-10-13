Britain and Europe Working Group

This working group is producing motions and papers on a rolling basis for future conferences.

The group is tasked with carrying out a programme of work, including consulting widely within the party, to determine the best possible future framework for the UK-EU relationship across all policy areas, with the aims of:

Demonstrating the benefits to UK citizens and businesses of a much closer relationship compared to the government's inadequate measures; Recommending roadmaps for the UK to rejoin the Customs Union, Single Market and other EU agencies and programmes as appropriate; and Maximising public support for eventual UK membership of the EU.

You can read the consultation paper here:

Britain's Relationship with Europe

Chair: Duncan Brack

Duncan Brack is a member of the Federal Policy Committee, and a former chair of the Federal Conference Committee. In 2010-12 he was a special adviser to Chris Huhne at the Department of Energy and Climate Change. Professionally he is an independent researcher on international environmental policy.

Members of the Group:

Ed Davey MP

Layla Moran MP

Sarah Olney MP

Baroness Ludford

Lord Newby

Baroness Smith

Phil Bennion

David Chalmers

Jeremy Hargreaves

Rob Harrison