Standing up to the Government on their broken Brexit plans

Let me be clear about this: I am passionately pro-European.

I am proud that we stood by our pro-EU values throughout the Brexit process, giving voice to the millions of Remainers who didn’t see themselves included in the future that Boris Johnson was trying to build.

I could not have predicted the almighty shambles that we are seeing now with Brexit.

As Liberal Democrats, we took our argument to the streets and to the halls of Parliament. We didn’t fudge the issue or let the Conservatives off the hook.

Sadly, after Johnson’s General Election success, it became clear that Brexit was happening.

Tory MPs who were told in December that they had to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement are now being told they have to vote against it.

They are being told to break international law.

The UK cannot expect other countries, like China and Russia, to respect international treaties if we don’t do the same when it comes to the Withdrawal Agreement

The @LibDems will always be a pro-European party. The PM promised a good deal - now he is asking MPs to vote to break the law and risk a no deal. We will vote against the Internal Market Bill. https://t.co/09MLcWwDt3 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 16, 2020

It used to be that the rule of law was a non-partisan issue. Yet here we have a Government willing to abandon the legal obligations of the Withdrawal Agreement because of Boris Johnson’s failed approach to EU negotiations.

The Internal Market Bill is a reckless, dangerous ploy from a Government that cannot get its act together.

Abandoning the Withdrawal Agreement also makes No Deal more likely. The British people deserve better than this uncertainty.

People across the country are trying their hardest to follow the rules during coronavirus. Meanwhile the Conservatives are trying to break the rules of their own Brexit deal with the Internal Market Bill.

So although we acknowledge that Brexit may be coming, Liberal Democrats will not be silent.

We are going to call out the Conservatives when they try to go back on their promises and ignore the rule of law.

We will do everything we can to stop a disastrous No Deal Brexit, or a rushed deal that would endanger British jobs and vital supplies during this health emergency.

