£3 billion disappearing down the Brexit black hole

Philip Hammond is spending £3bn of taxpayers money on Brexit instead of investing in the country's overstretched public services.

And the government's Brexit strategy is so vague that the Official for Budgetary Responsibility could not even factor it into their forecasts.

£3 billion of taxpayers' money is disappearing down a Brexit black hole.

"There is still no meaningful way to predict the precise end-point of the negotiations upon which to base our forecast"

- Office for Budget Responsibility

It tells you everything you need to know about this government's priorities that more funding has been found for Brexit than for our struggling NHS, schools and police.

Money that could have been invested hiring thousands of teachers and police officers is instead going to pay for a Tory Hard Brexit.

Meanwhile the government's strategy remains so vague that we still don't know what the final damage to our economy and living standards will be.

This underlines why the British people must be able to choose at the end of this process whether to accept the final deal or stay in the EU.