£3 billion disappearing down the Brexit black hole

The Government has set aside £3bn for Brexit. That Brexit black hole could have paid for 66,000 extra teachers or 69,000 extra police officers.

By Vince Cable, Nov 22, 2017 2:11

Philip Hammond is spending £3bn of taxpayers money on Brexit instead of investing in the country's overstretched public services.

And the government's Brexit strategy is so vague that the Official for Budgetary Responsibility could not even factor it into their forecasts.

£3 billion of taxpayers' money is disappearing down a Brexit black hole.

"There is still no meaningful way to predict the precise end-point of the negotiations upon which to base our forecast"
- Office for Budget Responsibility

It tells you everything you need to know about this government's priorities that more funding has been found for Brexit than for our struggling NHS, schools and police.

Money that could have been invested hiring thousands of teachers and police officers is instead going to pay for a Tory Hard Brexit.

Meanwhile the government's strategy remains so vague that we still don't know what the final damage to our economy and living standards will be.

This underlines why the British people must be able to choose at the end of this process whether to accept the final deal or stay in the EU.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */