Far from the £15 billion promised by the Chancellor, the real figure for housing is closer to a much reduced £6 billion over the next 5 years.

Hammond is conning the public on housing. The truth is these plans are not nearly radical enough to fix the housing crisis.

Sending Oliver Letwin in to deal with the Housebuilders landbank is like sending a hamster into a cage of ferrets. Chris Fox, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy

There are millions of people in desperate need of a home or paying extortionate rents who will not see any improvement to their living conditions.

The so-called new investment in house-building is a con, the small print shows there is just £6 billion extra for increasing housing supply rather than the £50 billion that Sajid Javid said he wanted. It falls far short of what is needed to increase supply to 300,000 homes a year.

There was virtually no support at all for building new homes for social rent and by failing to remove the borrowing cap for local councils, the Government is stopping much needed affordable homes from being built.