Bulk buy deal - FAQs

The LDHQ Campaigns & Elections Team are running a rolling programme of bulk-buy deals on literature and Royal Mail door-to-door delivery.

Here's info below about the new phase we're offering.

Why opt in to the bulk-buy deal?

It’s a process that you’re hand-held throughout – meaning you do not have to deal directly with Royal Mail or the Printers

It’s often (though not always) cheaper as we’re ordering in bulk

As we offer door-to-door postage, it allows a greater degree of flexibility for seats without deliverers in the current climate

If you would like to take advantage of this phase of the bulk buy print deal or the Royal Mail paid delivery option, you need to obtain permission from your Local Party Treasurer and complete this form by 5pm, Tuesday 8th September.

Print deal - Indicative Quotes, Deadlines & FAQs

5,000 x 1 kind £ 190.00

10,000 x 1 kind £ 330.00

15,000 x 1 kind £ 440.00

20,000 x 1 kind £ 550.00

30,000 x 1 kind £ 750.00

40,000 x 1 kind £ 970.00

50,000 x 1 kind £ 1250.00

60,000 x 1 kind £ 1450.00

70,000 x 1 kind £ 1650.00

80,000 x 1 kind £ 1850.00

220,000 x 1 kind £5,300.00

300,000 x 1 kind £6,950.00

No VAT is applicable to these prices.

There will be an additional cost for delivering to RM Door to Door of £50.00 on volumes below 40k. £ 75.00 on volumes between 40k and 80k. £ 125.00 on volumes 220k and 300k.

Who will design my leaflet? You will need to adapt the template yourself

When do I need to submit my Artwork by? 5pm Friday 11th September.

How do I submit my Artwork? We are using Park Communications that use an online platform for submission -

https://transfer.parkcom.co.uk

For login details, please email campaigners@libdems.org.uk.

You must ensure your PDF size is 303mm deep x 426mm wide which will ensure the correct bleed.

Royal Mail paid delivery deal - Indicative Quotes, Deadlines & FAQs

Volumes of up to 25,000: flat rate of £69.99 per ‘000

Volumes between 25,001 and 100,000: flat rate of £63.68 per ‘000

Volume between 100,001 and 200,000: flat rate of £59.48 per ‘000

Volumes between 200,001 and 500,000 the Door to Door price is calculated based on the household density of each post sector, but as an average it works out at approx. £57.39 per ‘000

Please note: There is a minimum order price of £500 + VAT - if your order is under this amount, you will still be charged.

Prices do not include VAT, which will be added.

What’s Royal Mail Door to Door? It’s an unaddressed delivery service provided by Royal Mail, find out more here: https://www.royalmail.com/business/marketing/mail/door-to-door

When do I need to submit my Postcode Sectors and booking form by by? 5pm Wednesday 9th September

When do I need to sign the contract and make payment by? 3pm, Friday 11th September

Who is the Royal Mail contact? Stefan Mills - stefan.mills@marketreach.co.uk - you will need to request a booking form from him - he will guide you through the process and ensure you get the best deal.

How do I find Postcode Sectors?

A Postcode Sector consists of the first part of a postcode, and the number at the front of the second part of a post code. For example, the postcode “SW1A 0AA”, is in the postcode sector “SW1A 0.”

If you want a list in Connect of only individuals of a certain Postcode Sector, you can go to the “Addresses” field of Create a List, and type the Postcode Sector into the “Postcode” field.

Alternatively, you can add the Postal Sector as a field on a Standard Text export in Connect by selecting “Customize Export” when exporting a list, to see all Postcode sectors contained in a mailing list.

Anything I should be aware of? Please note the prices quoted are for standard postcode-sectors, if you require bespoke measures to ward level or to an exact constituency, the price will increase significantly as some items would be addressed.

Literature will begin to land in seats from Monday 28th September for Royal Mail and Friday 18th September for hand-delivery.

Once you have completed your order you will be sent an email with more information about next steps, including artwork upload.

If you have any further questions please contact campaigners@libdems.org.uk