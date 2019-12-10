Business Backs the Liberal Democrats

The economy usually features heavily in election discourse.

But this time the two main parties have opted for silly economics instead. It’s either pursuing a Brexit that we know will damage the economy or a reckless spending plan we can’t afford.



But you can’t fool business. Over 60 business leaders have named us as the ‘only party who have set out a credible plan for future prosperity’.

Among those leaders is Charlie Bigham, founder of the same-named ready-meal brand. He said:



“I’m joining dozens of entrepreneurs and businessmen, as well as the Economist, in supporting the Liberal Democrats. Their plans for business and the economy are the best on offer.”

And former President of the CBI, Sir Michael Rake, said:



“The Liberal Democrats have ploughed a lonely furrow in being the only party truly reflecting the interests and importance of the business community to a successful, inclusive economy.”

We’re the only party that’s offering a credible plan. We will create an environment to help businesses build prosperity and create jobs. This will be underpinned by a stronger economy within the EU.

This general election, there is only one party that will create a strong and fair economy.



Vote Liberal Democrat. Together, we can build a brighter future.