Liberal Democrats

Business Backs the Liberal Democrats

Business leaders across the board are supporting us as being the party of business

By Sam Gyimah, Dec 10, 2019 5:12

Two women looking at computer screens in an office.

The economy usually features heavily in election discourse.

But this time the two main parties have opted for silly economics instead. It’s either pursuing a Brexit that we know will damage the economy or a reckless spending plan we can’t afford.

But you can’t fool business. Over 60 business leaders have named us as the ‘only party who have set out a credible plan for future prosperity’.

Among those leaders is Charlie Bigham, founder of the same-named ready-meal brand. He said:

“I’m joining dozens of entrepreneurs and businessmen, as well as the Economist, in supporting the Liberal Democrats. Their plans for business and the economy are the best on offer.

And former President of the CBI, Sir Michael Rake, said:

“The Liberal Democrats have ploughed a lonely furrow in being the only party truly reflecting the interests and importance of the business community to a successful, inclusive economy.”

We’re the only party that’s offering a credible plan. We will create an environment to help businesses build prosperity and create jobs. This will be underpinned by a stronger economy within the EU.

This general election, there is only one party that will create a strong and fair economy.

Vote Liberal Democrat. Together, we can build a brighter future.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at https://www.libdems.org.uk/privacy