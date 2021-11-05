Challenging Tory sleaze in the North Shropshire by-election

Owen Patterson has resigned in a cloud of Tory sleaze. He’s handed us a golden opportunity to send a message to this Conservative government - but we need to grab it now.

The Lib Dems are in the best possible position to compete with the Tories. We are the clear alternative to the Tory vote.

This by-election is a chance to embarrass the Tories in what was one of their safest seats.

It’s a chance to demand a better class of MP to represent us. We want to create a more free, fair and open society. Not one shrouded in secrecy and backhanded deals.

We already have strong support at the local level, getting twice as many votes as Labour in this year’s council elections. Our past successes have come about because people like you get stuck in, get out campaigning and donate. So we need to mobilise now.

Labour has turned down the opportunity to run a cross-party unity candidate. Therefore if we want to flip this Tory seat we’ve got to run.

Too often we have seen a “one rule for us, no rules for them” attitude in this government. We’ve all had enough of it. MPs must be open, honest and committed to public service.

This is an opportunity to send a message to Boris Johnson - we deserve better than a government that runs on privilege, that’s more interested in cover-ups than governing.

But we can only grab that chance if we get started now. Can you donate today?

