Bye Bye Mr Dyson 👋

So James Dyson has Singapore slinged his hook and moved his company headquarters out of the UK.

This is perhaps the biggest vote of no confidence from a UK business yet since the referendum result.

Actions speak louder than words - and this action speaks volumes.

Like all the other arch-Brexiteers, everything James Dyson has said has come to nothing.

He's claimed to believe in Britain, but he's not afraid to ditch his country to make a profit.

He's said we have a 'hugely exciting future' outside of the EU but he doesn't see a future for his company in the UK.

Now he's saying "these are not the actions of a hypocrite."

Sorry, James, but even you can't hoover your way out of this mess.

Perhaps you forgot to mention the higher rates of tax you and thousands of other UK businesses will have to pay if we crash out with no deal.

Or perhaps it's completely coincidental that Singapore has just signed a lucrative trade deal with the EU.

Either way, it's time to be honest, James - Brexit will be disastrous for the UK.

James, you know Brexit will be disastrous for the UK.

You know it or you wouldn't have upped and moved your business to the other side of the world.

We know it too.

So while you run away, James, the Liberal Democrats are going to stay and fight for the UK.

We're going to stop Brexit so that no one has to run away to Singapore and hide.

Only this week, ministers have agreed to review plans for a People's Vote.

That's what we call progress. That's what we call believing in Britain.

But all the same, we wish James Dyson the best of luck with his visa application.