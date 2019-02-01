By-Election Summary, 1st February

There was just the one council by-election last night (plus one to the non-partisan City of London Corporation). Charles Lister stood for the Lib Dems in Warlingham ward, Surrey County Council and secured a solid result - closing the gap between us and the Conservatives from 27% to less than 10:

Warlingham (Surrey) result:



CON: 48.1% (-8.1)

LDEM: 39.7% (+10.8)

UKIP: 7.1% (-2.9)

LAB: 5.1% (+0.3)



Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 31, 2019

The ward's up for election this year as part of Tandridge District Council - here's hoping this translates to another strong result. With the Conservatives only needing to lose one seat to lose control of the council, this could be what swings it.



Congratulations to Charles and the team at Surrey Liberal Democrats!