Council by-election latest - June 15th 2018

Elections weren't just being held for Parliament last night - there were also two Council by-elections, a delayed election in Southwark (with three seats up for grabs!) and a by-election in Doncaster.

In London Bridge & West Bermondsey, we pulled off a stunning win - winning all three seats that were up for grabs.

London Bridge result:

London Bridge & West Bermondsey (Southwark) result:



LDEM: 44.4%

LAB: 41.1%

CON: 7.3%

GRN: 7.1%



Liberal Democrat WIN (X3)



New ward.



Shares calculated w/ top vote method) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 15, 2018

Those three results take our overall tally from the local elections up to 78 net gains and are a fantastic cherry on top of a great set of local election results.

Doncaster result:

Town (Doncaster) result:



LAB: 46.8% (+7.7)

YORK: 24.6% (-1.1)

GRN: 12.5% (-1.2)

CON: 11.4% (-10.2)

LDEM: 2.8% (+2.8)

IND: 1.9% (+1.9)



Labour HOLD.



Changes with May 2017. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 15, 2018

Not every result can be as stunning as London Bridge, sadly, but we're so glad to see the team in Doncaster putting up a candidate and giving people the chance to vote Liberal Democrat. Every time we're on the ballot is a chance to build for the future.

But we've got to do it all again in May, so if you want to be part of making 2019 a great year for the Liberal Democrats, sign up to volunteer today: