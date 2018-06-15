Council by-election latest - June 15th 2018

Catch up on the latest news from Council by-elections

By Greg Foster, Jun 15, 2018 1:06

A pile of leaflets to be delivered in a Liberal Democrat Office

Elections weren't just being held for Parliament last night - there were also two Council by-elections, a delayed election in Southwark (with three seats up for grabs!) and a by-election in Doncaster.

In London Bridge & West Bermondsey, we pulled off a stunning win - winning all three seats that were up for grabs.

London Bridge result:

Those three results take our overall tally from the local elections up to 78 net gains and are a fantastic cherry on top of a great set of local election results.

Doncaster result:

Not every result can be as stunning as London Bridge, sadly, but we're so glad to see the team in Doncaster putting up a candidate and giving people the chance to vote Liberal Democrat. Every time we're on the ballot is a chance to build for the future.

But we've got to do it all again in May, so if you want to be part of making 2019 a great year for the Liberal Democrats, sign up to volunteer today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy