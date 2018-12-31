Three crucial months: Vince Cable's New Year Message

As we enter 2019, time is ticking down on Brexit, and with it the whole future of the country.



The history books will look back on these coming three months as critical.It is almost unbelievable that Parliament is waiting a further week to return!

After two long years of negotiation, the Prime Minister has brought back a Brexit deal that satisfies no-one. Her reaction is to try to scare people with the prospect of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit. In reality, that can’t happen unless she decides it should.



So the only way forward – now – for the country and the Prime Minister is for the public to have the final say, and the option to Remain.



It’s a campaign we Liberal Democrats started more than two years ago. Now millions of people have joined us in demanding a better future than Brexit Britain has to offer.



And the power of the millions who have signed petitions, lobbied their MP, or marched on Parliament – 700,000 of them just this year – is beginning to bear fruit. A People’s Vote has moved from being a possibility to being a probability.



But only if we keep the pressure up. If we succeed, 2019 will be a year remembered not because we harmed our country with Brexit, but because we – the people – stood up and stopped it.



And if we do that, our Parliament and Government can once again deal with big issues like climate change, rising crime, the social care crisis, homelessness and housing supply, all of which have been neglected because of Brexit.



Enjoy your New Year celebrations and then let’s get out there in 2019 and win the fight for a People’s Vote and a brighter future for Britain.