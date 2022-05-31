Campaign & Development Officer

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager (South Central Region)

Salary: £22-£24,500 per annum, depending on experience

Tenure: Permanent role subject to probationary review after 9 months

Location: Abingdon (Oxfordshire Liberal Democrats office)

Job share applications may be considered. Some hybrid working considered with agreement by the line manager

Closing date: 11.59pm, Sunday 12th June 2022

Job Details:

Layla Moran and the Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can build a winning campaign team at the national and local level. This role will work as a part of the OxWAb team to develop strategy, volunteer recruitment and training, and to undertake fundraising initiatives.

Oxfordshire Liberal Democrats are growing rapidly after several successful elections. If selected for this role you will be part of an exciting project to continue to get Liberal Democrats elected across Oxfordshire. This role will be about building capacity to match our recent electoral wins.

You will be based in our Abingdon office, working with Layla Moran and the wider constituency team.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: Chris Ward (Campaigns Manager - South Central) at [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.