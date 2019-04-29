9 Reasons To Campaign For The First Time

Getting out campaigning for the first time can be really difficult. I’ve been there, and I totally get it.

But here’s 9 reasons why I love campaigning, and why you should give it a go – especially ahead of the 2019 local elections!

1. Getting Liberal Democrats Elected

Okay, so this is the obvious one, but it’s so important.

Campaigning is how we get to keep in touch with residents all year round – and that’s what gets Lib Dems elected.

A good old conversation with voters really is the best possible way to get them to vote for us.

2. Meeting New People

Your local party won’t send you out campaigning on your own. So you’ll get to meet other members!

Campaigning can be really good fun, and it’s a great way to start conversations with members you might not know.

What better way to start a friendship than admiring other people’s front doors together?

3. You Won’t Be Pushed In At The Deep End

I didn’t even know what canvassing meant when I first went out door knocking. I was so nervous beforehand.

But you’ll be given the chance to work with a more experienced campaigner until you’re ready.

No-one knows what they’re doing when they start – but you’ll soon get into the swing of things!

4. That First Bit of Casework

There is nothing on this earth more satisfying than getting someone’s bin sorted for them. Fact.

It might seem like a small thing. But an issue with your bin is the very definition of an every day problem, and once its solved it saves residents so much hassle.

Roll your eyes at me all you like, but when you first manage to get a residents’ problem sorted for them you’ll be hooked.

Mark my words.

5. Seeing Your Friends Get Elected

During a campaign, your fellow activists become your second family.

And when one of you gets elected, it’s the best thing ever.

It’s so good to see all of your hard work pay off. And what makes it even better is that you know they’ll be brilliant.

Go get ‘em, councillor.

6. The Anecdotes. Oh, the Anecdotes

It is a truth universally acknowledged that things are 100x funnier when you’re out campaigning.

Is it the camaraderie? Is it the sheer adrenaline of local politics? Who knows.

What I do know is that however many years from now, you will still be talking about that one time a friend was trapped in someone’s garden by a chicken.

7. Polling Day

Volunteering in a campaign doesn’t mean that you have to campaign 24/7. But if you get into it, polling day will be brilliant.

Whether you’re out from 4:30am delivering Good Mornings, or knocking out the vote at the last minute, or anything in between, polling day is a bonding experience like no other.

Attending the count is exciting too. You could cut the tension with a knife (unless it’s a clear win – in that case, good job!)

8. You Can Cancel Your Gym Membership

Who needs the treadmill when you’ve got Focus rounds to do?

Okay, maybe I’m pushing it with this one. But it really is just nice to get out in the fresh air, maybe listen to music, and get some leaflets delivered.

You can take 20 minutes out of your day to switch off, have a little walk and do it for a good cause! Two birds, one stone.

9. Knowing You Made A Difference

By campaigning in local elections, you make a difference to people’s lives.

You could be the difference in one person getting elected over another. You could sort out a piece of casework. You could just have a really nice chat with a voter, and made them feel like they’re being listened to.

Whatever it is, you’ve made a difference. And that’s what matters.