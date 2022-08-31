Campaign Intern (East of England)

Responsible to: Campaign Managers for the East of England; Chair of the East of England Liberal Democrats

Salary: National Living Wage (~£17,290 pa)

Hours: Up to 35 hours per week, with flexible/part-time working arrangements considered

Tenure: Fixed term contract ending on Friday 5th May 2023

Location: Cambridge

Based from Cambridge Liberal Democrats’ office at Ronald Rolph Court, with some (expensed) travel. Other arrangements will be considered.

Closing date: 11:59pm on Wednesday 28th September

Do you want to make the world around you a better place to live? Do you want to see your values making a real difference in peoples’ lives?

Do you want to learn and develop the skills you need to build a campaign from the ground up? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, our Campaign Internship may be the perfect opportunity for you!

The East of England Liberal Democrats are looking to recruit enthusiastic and motivated interns who can play a leading role in spreading recent election success to all parts of the region. Meanwhile, you’ll learn vital skills and strategies from experienced campaigners, both on the job and as part of a training programme tailored to your needs, that will set you up well for a future career in campaigns or another field.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: Sam Oliver at [email protected] with the subject line 'Application - Campaign Intern'

Please apply by email attaching:

A full CV of no more than two pages showing details of employment history as well as any work experience or voluntary roles, and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current or most recent employer if applicable – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.