Campaign Organiser (Cambridge Lib Dems)

Responsible to: Chair of Cambridge Liberal Democrats

Salary: £20-23,000 per annum depending on experience

Hours: 10am - 6pm 5 days per week, flexible by agreement to include out of hours working as needed over the annual campaigning cycle



Location: Cambridge office with flexible remote working by discussion

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 21st January 2022

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please submit your application by email to Catherine Smart, Cambridge Liberal Democrats Secretary, at [email protected].

Applications should include a CV together with a cover letter (no more than one side), stating experience and track record in constituency level campaigning - which must include literature design and preparation.

Potential candidates will be expected at interview to discuss how their offer might fit with our need.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.