Campaign Organiser - Esher & Walton Lib Dems

Responsible to: Local Party Chair & LDHQ Campaign Manager assigned to this seat

Salary: £24,000 - £30,000 (depending on experience)

Benefit: 3% pension contribution

Hours: Full time FTE 37.5 hours per week

Tenure: Until June 2022 but with the possibility of an extension

Location: Initially home based but with a view to moving to a campaign office in the constituency when a location is secured

Closing date: 11.59pm Sunday 7th November

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For further information about the role or the constituency please contact Gill Smith on 01932 700 564.

To apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to Gill Smith at [email protected]

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.