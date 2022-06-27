Campaign Organiser - Esher & Walton Lib Dems

Responsible to: LDHQ Campaigns Manager assigned to the seat

Salary: £23,000-26,000 per annum (depending on experience)

Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Location: Within the Esher and Walton Constituency, with some travel to London offices

Closing date: 5pm 8th July 2022

Do you have lots of energy? Are you organised? Do you have bright ideas? Do you believe that we can restore trust in politicians?

Monica Harding and the Esher & Walton Liberal Democrats are fighting to defeat Dominic Raab at the next election. We almost did it in 2019, taking his "safe seat" to one of the most marginal in the country. Everyone will be watching this seat at the next general election.

You could be Campaign Organiser for the Lib Dems in Esher and Walton. In this role, you will have a massive opportunity to make a difference.

There is a lot to do, this will be hard work but rewarding and hugely fun: are you up for the challenge?

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For further information about the role and the constituency or to apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to LDHQ Campaigns Manager Alice Bridges-Westcott at [email protected] with the subject line: Esher and Walton Campaign Organiser Application

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.