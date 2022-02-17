Campaign Organiser (Finchley & Golders Green)

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager for the region

Salary: £20-22,000 pro rata

Tenure: Four months fixed term contract, with possibility to extend

Hours: 40 hours per week



Location: Home based with travel in the constituency

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 25th February 2022

Purpose of the Job

To recruit, train and motivate volunteers to campaign and deliver the Liberal Democrats’ message in the constituency of Finchley & Golders Green. You will be working with a committed team of campaigners who are striving to ensure that local people have a viable alternative at election time to the current local and national government. To support this goal you will also support the team outside of the election period to gather and collate data on Finchley and Golders Green voters, to ensure local Liberal Democrats can best serve the residents of the London Borough of Barnet.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) including examples of how you have motivated people to make changes in their area, and how you have organised/managed a team to deliver results in challenging circumstances. These may be in person or online examples.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact Nichola Martin ([email protected])

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.