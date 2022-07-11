Campaign Organiser (Hitchin & Harpenden Lib Dems)

Responsible to: Campaign Manager for the East of England

Salary: £22,000-£24,000 per annum

Benefit: 5% pension contribution

Hours: Full time FTE 35 hours per week

Tenure: One year contract with the option to extend; one week notice period

Location: Initially based from St Albans Liberal Democrats office (9 Hatfield Road) with flexible working across the constituency, and potential for some working from home to be discussed

Closing date: 11:59pm Sunday 31st July 2022 (applicants are encouraged to apply early as we may fill the position before the closing date)

Local parliamentary candidate Sam Collins and the Hitchin & Harpenden Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can take a leading role in campaigns, manage a team of volunteers, and build campaigning capacity across the Hitchin & Harpenden Westminster constituency.

This is a fantastic opportunity to build on our recent success in the Hitchin & Harpenden constituency, where Sam Collins and the Liberal Democrats are the clear challengers to the Conservatives at the next General Election. Hitchin & Harpenden is a top target seat for the Liberal Democrats, and in this role you would be working to deliver campaigning activity and build the infrastructure and organisation necessary to elect a Lib Dem MP in the constituency at the next General Election. You would also work collaboratively with teams across St Albans and North Hertfordshire to elect as many councillors in local elections as possible, establishing a strong base for General Election success.

How to apply:

Please read through the job description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms (information from which is confidential and not shared with the panel), then proceed with your application.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply please submit:

A full CV of no more than two pages, with full employment history, and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

Details of two referees, including one from your current or most recent employer (if applicable).

to Sam Oliver - [email protected] - with the subject line: ‘Application - H&H Organiser’. The closing date for applications is 11:59pm on Sunday 31st July.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.