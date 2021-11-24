Liberal Democrats

Campaigns Organiser (Hereford)

By Anonymous on November 24, 2021

Salary: £20-22,000 pro rata depending on experience

Tenure: 36 months

Hours: Can be full/part time or shared role (all can be considered). Will include some
evenings and weekends

Location: Hereford.

Closing date: Midday, Monday 20th December 2021

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Application is by CV and a cover letter sent to Herefordshire Liberal Democrats 54 St Owen Street, Hereford, HR1 2PU or by email to [email protected]

If you would like any further information or would like an informal chat regarding the role please contact Lucy Hurds (Local Party Chair) [email protected] or 07827011611.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups and individuals who are currently underrepresented.

 

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].