Campaign Organiser - North East Fife

North East Fife Liberal Democrats are recruiting a Campaign Organiser. This is an exciting opportunity to work in the most marginal constituency in the UK with the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and our new Westminster Candidate Wendy Chamberlain.

Do you have what it takes to help us win? We are looking for someone who will be able to engage our volunteers, build teams, sharpen our messages and manage our campaigning at ward levels. This might be a person with considerable experience or it might be someone relatively new: we are prepared to invest in the right person through intensive development from our local political experience and with support from Scottish and Federal staff.

Job Title: Campaign Organiser

Working For: North East Fife Liberal Democrats, reporting to the Local Party Chair

Location: Constituency Office, Cupar, Fife

Salary: £19,000 - £23,000 per annum

Full-time: 37 hours per week, some evening and weekend work required

Closing Date: Monday 29 October (Midnight)

Interview: Interviews will take place on Monday 5th November in Cupar

Start Date: ASAP

To apply, send a copy of your CV and covering letter to Liz Barrett, Liberal Democrats, Unit G2, The Granary Business Centre, Coal Road, Cupar KY15 5YQ or email liz.barrett@scotlibdems.org.uk.

If you would like to talk about the job before applying, please email Paul Moat on paul.moat@libdems.org.uk

Responsibilities

In advertising what is potentially a development post we recognise that some applicants may need support initially to fulfil some of these responsibilities and that this might vary in different candidates.

Work with the PPC, MSP, and NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee to identify, refine and manage our campaign

Work with PPC, MSP, and ward teams to identify local campaign issues and support them in developing campaigns

Oversee the development, updating and delivery of the annual constituency campaign plan to a budget agreed by the NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee

Ensure the local party has a coordinated approach to all communications including digital campaigns, canvassing and print

Work with volunteers to build teams of people to support activities including administration, printing and different aspects of campaigning, and identify training needs and make arrangements for training as required

Manage the production of literature including contributing to the design and content and undertaking layout as required

Provide analysis of our campaigning data to make decisions about where we place our effort, building the understanding of data and targeting in the local party

Undertake such training as is recommended, and provided through the management, in order to develop and update required skills

Attend NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee and other meetings as required

Undertake such other duties as the line manager may require to further effective communication, campaigning and organisation in North East Fife.

This appointment will be subject to a probationary period of six months.

Job Specification

(E denotes Essential, D denotes Desirable)