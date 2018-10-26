Campaign Organiser - North East Fife

North East Fife Liberal Democrats are recruiting a Campaign Organiser. This is an exciting opportunity to work in the most marginal constituency in the UK with the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and our new Westminster Candidate Wendy Chamberlain.
Do you have what it takes to help us win? We are looking for someone who will be able to engage our volunteers, build teams, sharpen our messages and manage our campaigning at ward levels. This might be a person with considerable experience or it might be someone relatively new: we are prepared to invest in the right person through intensive development from our local political experience and with support from Scottish and Federal staff.
Job Title: Campaign Organiser
Working For: North East Fife Liberal Democrats, reporting to the Local Party Chair
Location: Constituency Office, Cupar, Fife
Salary: £19,000 - £23,000 per annum
Full-time: 37 hours per week, some evening and weekend work required
Closing Date: Monday 29 October (Midnight)
Interview: Interviews will take place on Monday 5th November in Cupar
Start Date: ASAP
To apply, send a copy of your CV and covering letter to Liz Barrett, Liberal Democrats, Unit G2, The Granary Business Centre, Coal Road, Cupar KY15 5YQ or email liz.barrett@scotlibdems.org.uk.
If you would like to talk about the job before applying, please email Paul Moat on paul.moat@libdems.org.uk
Responsibilities
In advertising what is potentially a development post we recognise that some applicants may need support initially to fulfil some of these responsibilities and that this might vary in different candidates.
- Work with the PPC, MSP, and NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee to identify, refine and manage our campaign
- Work with PPC, MSP, and ward teams to identify local campaign issues and support them in developing campaigns
- Oversee the development, updating and delivery of the annual constituency campaign plan to a budget agreed by the NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee
- Ensure the local party has a coordinated approach to all communications including digital campaigns, canvassing and print
- Work with volunteers to build teams of people to support activities including administration, printing and different aspects of campaigning, and identify training needs and make arrangements for training as required
- Manage the production of literature including contributing to the design and content and undertaking layout as required
- Provide analysis of our campaigning data to make decisions about where we place our effort, building the understanding of data and targeting in the local party
- Undertake such training as is recommended, and provided through the management, in order to develop and update required skills
- Attend NEFLD Executive Sub-Committee and other meetings as required
- Undertake such other duties as the line manager may require to further effective communication, campaigning and organisation in North East Fife.
This appointment will be subject to a probationary period of six months.
Job Specification
(E denotes Essential, D denotes Desirable)
- Committed to the aims and values of the Scottish Liberal Democrats (E)
- Familiarity with election campaigning techniques and tools, including database management, desktop publishing, website maintenance, and use of social media (E)
- Ability to communicate and liaise effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders including the MSP, PPC, councillors, and local party officers (E)
- Excellent written communications skills (E)
- Ability to engage volunteers, build volunteer teams and develop their campaigning skills (E)
- Ability to work with little supervision and prioritise a variety of tasks on a day to day basis (E)
- Experience in delivering training (D)
- Experience of writing press releases and handling media enquiries (D)
- Available and willing to work some unsocial hours (E)
- Full driving licence (E)