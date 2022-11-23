Campaign Organiser - Wimbledon constituency

Responsible to: Campaigns Chair and Campaigns Manager

Salary: £24 - £27,000 per annum, depending on experience

Tenure: Permanent role subject to probationary review after 9 months

Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Working some evenings and weekends will be expected and required occasionally, especially at election time.



Location: Wimbledon (Merton Lib Dem office)

Travel: Travel expenses will be paid for travel around the borough

Have you got what it takes to help Paul Kohler win Wimbledon for the Liberal Democrats at the next General Election?

We are looking for an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can help Paul build a winning local campaign team. We were just 628 votes behind the Tories at the last General Election and are now the Lib Dem’s top target seat in England. You will be at the heart of our campaign & election strategy, growing our volunteer recruitment & training programme, and writing & art working our leaflets & emails.

The Liberal Democrats in Wimbledon are on the up. We now have 17 councillors, compared to only one five years ago. This is your chance to be part of history, helping elect Wimbledon’s first Liberal MP by building capacity to match our recent electoral wins.

You will be based in our Wimbledon office, working closely with Paul, our councillors and a hard-working team focused solely on painting the constituency orange.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: Richard Poole (Chair, Campaigns Committee) [email protected]

[email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note the role is being recruited on a rolling basis and interested applicants are advised to apply without delay. Interviews will be scheduled quickly, and we are looking to appoint someone into the role as soon as possible.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.