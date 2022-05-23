Liberal Democrats

Campaign Organiser (Wokingham)

By Anonymous on May 23, 2022

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager

Salary: £25-30,000 depending on experience 

Tenure: 2 year fixed term contract, including 6 month probationary period.

Hours: 35 hours per week but expected to be flexible during peak periods.

Location: The working location is Wokingham Borough area and you will be expected to be in the Borough as required.  Home-based when not required to be local, moving to local office accommodation if and when this becomes available.

Closing date: 11.59pm, Tuesday, 31st May 2022

Purpose of the job

Clive Jones and the Wokingham Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can plan and organise campaign activity, build campaigning capacity and manage a team of volunteers.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

 

