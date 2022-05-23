Campaign Organiser (Wokingham)

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager

Salary: £25-30,000 depending on experience

Tenure: 2 year fixed term contract, including 6 month probationary period.

Hours: 35 hours per week but expected to be flexible during peak periods.



Location: The working location is Wokingham Borough area and you will be expected to be in the Borough as required. Home-based when not required to be local, moving to local office accommodation if and when this becomes available.

Closing date: 11.59pm, Tuesday, 31st May 2022

Purpose of the job

Clive Jones and the Wokingham Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can plan and organise campaign activity, build campaigning capacity and manage a team of volunteers.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

