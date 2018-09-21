Location: Broadland District, Norfolk

Salary: £16,000 pro rata. Free board and lodging if required

Hours: 24 hours per week until the end of May 2019

Line Manager: Campaign Group Chair

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Campaign Assistant to work for the Broadland District Liberal Democrats. The local party is gearing up for crucial local elections next year where they will be looking to gain seats on the council from the Conservatives.

Closing Date: 2 October 2018

The Campaign Assistant will play a central role within the local party reporting to the Chair of the Campaigns Group, liaising with the Chair of the local Executive. The role presents an opportunity to develop skills in a District, which is Conservative facing with no Labour councillors, with a previously strong Liberal Democrat presence.

The successful applicant would ideally start before the end of October 2018.

For an informal discussion about the role, please call the Local Party Chair, Victor Scrivens, on 01603300212 or 07785551263

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by emailing victor.scrivens@btopenworld.com attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

•A completed Equality and Diversity form

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.