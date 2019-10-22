FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Campaign Assistant (Bristol)

Salary: £14,942 per annum - free accommodation provided if necessary

Tenure: 13 weeks fixed-term temporary contract

Hours: 35 hours per week

Closing Date: 12 noon, 2 November 2019

Purpose of the job

The Liberal Democrats are offering an exciting opportunity to gain skills and knowledge to pave the way for a career in political campaigning. The 2019 Field Campaign Assistant Programme will give interns the opportunity to play a central role as part of the Campaign Team in a key Westcountry-based Liberal Democrat seat in the run up to an exciting set of district

elections. You will learn the skills involved in being an effective field campaigner and make a real difference to our electoral chances in Bristol.

Key Responsibilities Working in an exhilarating, fast-paced campaign office in Bristol. No two days will ever be the same. Your role will be ‘hands on’ and require you to have a positive, can-do attitude and willingness to learn the huge range of skills involved in political campaigning.

Your duties will vary but will include helping our Constituency Organisers plan and execute all aspects of their local campaigns, from leading and supporting canvassing teams, organising volunteers, producing and delivering campaign literature, using our sophisticated suite on digital campaign tools and supporting VIP visits and other events across your assigned constituency.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A covering letter (no more than two A4 pages) indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job specification

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.