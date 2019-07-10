Liberal Democrats

Campaign Assistant (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough)

By Greg Costea on July 10, 2019

Full Job Description

Salary:  £18,000 pro rata

Hours:  37.5 hours a week, 5 days

Tenure:  Fixed term contract for 3 months

Location:  To work from home

Closing Date:  Friday, 19th  of July, Midday

Interviews will be held in the week commencing 22nd July

Purpose of job:

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Liberal Democrats are on a roll, with rising numbers of councillors and members following local election successes. We now seek a campaign assistant to tell the world what the new councillors are doing, and maintain the momentum for future elections. You will liaise with councillors and communicate their campaigns and successes by creating engaging and compelling content for print and on line publications, and by promoting stories to the local media.

You’ll have a great standard of written English and be able to translate council-speak, have a working knowledge of DTP, and a commitment to Liberal Democrat values.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

stephendrew72@gmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

  • a copy of your CV;
  • a covering letter telling us how your experience and skills match the job description and person specification and your availability to start

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

