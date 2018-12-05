2019 DISTRICT AND UNITARY ELECTIONS

South West Liberal Democrats

(Multiple positions available)

Location: Assigned West Country-based constituency (tbc with travel)

Salary: £14,251 per annum (pro rata); free accommodation provided if necessary

Hours: 35 hours per week

Tenure: Fixed-term temporary contract (05/02/2019 - 03/05/2019)

Line Manager: Campaign Manager (England and Wales)

The Liberal Democrats are offering an exciting opportunity to gain skills and knowledge to pave the way for a career in political campaigning. The 2019 Field Campaign Assistant Programme will give interns the opportunity to play a central role as part of the Campaign Team in a key Westcountry-based Liberal Democrat seat in the run up to and including a crucial set of district

elections, as well as benefiting from an intensive residential “introduction to campaigning” course, where you’ll learn the skills involved in being an effective field campaigner.

Closing Date: 12 noon, Friday 4 January 2019

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by emailing nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than two A4 pages) indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job specification

•A completed Equality and Diversity form

Please note: successful applications MUST be free to start on the programme on Tuesday, 5th February. The first week will include a mandatory three day residential training programme in Glastonbury, which you are required to attend and for which we will pay reasonable travel costs.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.