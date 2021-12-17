Campaign Assistants - Somerset

Job Title: Campaign Assistants

Working For: Western Counties Liberal Democrats

Location: Taunton with work in all five local parties in Somerset

Salary: £15,871 per annum (pro rata)

Length of Contract: 13 weeks

Closing Date: 7th Jan 2022

Job Details



The Liberal Democrats are offering an exciting opportunity to gain skills and knowledge to pave the way for a career in political campaigning. The 2022 Field Campaign Assistant Programme will give interns the opportunity to play a central role as part of the Campaign Team in a key Westcountry-based Liberal Democrat seat in the run-up to and including a crucial set of elections, as well as benefiting from an “Introduction to campaigning” course, where you’ll learn the skills involved in being an effective field campaigner. We will also cover your reasonable travel costs.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying.

Interview/Start Dates

Interviews to take place on or around 14th Jan 2022 by Zoom

Please note: successful applications MUST be free to start on the programme on Friday 4 th February 2022 at the latest.

February 2022 at the latest. The programme ends on Friday 6th May 2022

Application Details

Please apply by attaching: -

1) A copy of your CV; including complete work history and relevant experiences.

2) A covering letter; no more than 2 pages of A4, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification.

Applications should be sent to [email protected]

Website: http://www.westernlibdems.org.uk/