Liberal Democrats

Campaign Assistants - Somerset

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on December 17, 2021

Job Title: Campaign Assistants

Working For: Western Counties Liberal Democrats

Location: Taunton with work in all five local parties in Somerset

Salary: £15,871 per annum (pro rata)

Length of Contract: 13 weeks

Closing Date: 7th Jan 2022

Job Details


The Liberal Democrats are offering an exciting opportunity to gain skills and knowledge to pave the way for a career in political campaigning. The 2022 Field Campaign Assistant Programme will give interns the opportunity to play a central role as part of the Campaign Team in a key Westcountry-based Liberal Democrat seat in the run-up to and including a crucial set of elections, as well as benefiting from an “Introduction to campaigning” course, where you’ll learn the skills involved in being an effective field campaigner. We will also cover your reasonable travel costs.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying.

Interview/Start Dates

  • Interviews to take place on or around 14th Jan 2022 by Zoom
  • Please note: successful applications MUST be free to start on the programme on Friday 4th February 2022 at the latest.
  • The programme ends on Friday 6th May 2022

Application Details

Please apply by attaching: -

1) A copy of your CV; including complete work history and relevant experiences.

2) A covering letter; no more than 2 pages of A4, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification.

Applications should be sent to [email protected]

Website: http://www.westernlibdems.org.uk/

 

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].