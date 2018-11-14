Liberal Democrats

Campaign Coordinator - West Herts

By Amy Westcott on November 14, 2018

Job Description

Location: Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Salary: £18,000 - £22,000 per annum FTE

Hours: 37.5 hours per week 

Line Manager: Local Party Chair

West Hertfordshire Liberal Democrats are recruiting a Campaign Co-Ordinator to help develop a large Local Party comprising the two parliamentary constituencies of South West Hertfordshire and Hemel Hempstead. The Local Party area covers all of the Borough of Dacorum and two thirds of Three Rivers District, which has been controlled by Liberal Democrats for over 20 years.

Closing Date: Midnight, Monday 2 December 2018

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by emailing james_ll_davies@hotmail.com attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

•A completed Equality and Diversity form

If you would like to talk about the job before applying, please email Nick Hollinghurst on nickholl1945@btinternet.com

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

