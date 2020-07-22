Campaign Lead

Liberal Democrats

By Ruth Amoako on July 22, 2020

Remuneration:  £18K plus pro rata, per annum dependant on experience.
Line Manager:   Constituency Chair
Location:           Launceston Based with Field Work.
Hours:              37.5 hrs/week (incl evening's and weekend's)
Closing Date:      15th August 2020

(Please note: This post is for 6 months)


Purpose of the job
To support and enable North Cornwall Liberal Democrats to fight the 2021 Cornwall
Council elections and beyond. The targets for the Cornwall Unitary election is to
retain and strengthen control of North Cornwall by holding all seats and regain the
one seat not presently held.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email your application in writing to Cllr Nicky Chopak - secretary19@northcornwalllibdems.co.uk


Please write explaining why you wish to be considered for the post and address key
points from the person specification. Please also enclose a short Curriculum Vitae
which should include at least two referees – one of whom should be your current or
most recent employer.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

