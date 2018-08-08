Campaign Manager

Salary: £26,000-32,000 per annum

Responsible to: Head of Campaigns

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Location: Liberal Democrats Headquarters, Westminster

Closing Date: 3 September 2018

Reporting to our Head of Campaigns, you'll take responsibility for leading on campaigns that deliver change and elect more Liberal Democrats. You’ll co-ordinate colleagues from across the Liberal Democrats, including campaign specialists, policy advisors and parliamentarians. The successful candidate will be an experienced campaigner with a successful track record of delivering integrated, high profile, public facing campaigns. You’ll have understanding and experience of a range of online and offline campaigning tools and tactics and outstanding communication skills.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.