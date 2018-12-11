Bath & NE Campaign Manager

Salary: £25-30,000 per annum

Responsible to: Chair of Bath and North East Somerset Liberal Democrats

Hours: 40 hours per week

Location: Bath Liberal Democrat Campaign Office with travel around Bath and NE Somerset

Closing Date: 18 December 2018

An exciting role has been created for a highly competent and experienced campaigner with a proven track record of winning elections for the Liberal Democrats. In May 2019 you will help the Liberal Democrats take back control of Bath and North East Somerset Council.

You will work across both Bath and North East Somerset and also create the environment for success to retain the Bath constituency, and make further progress in any North East Somerset Westminster elections.

A natural motivator of people, you will inspire our volunteers across BANES and will have both the strategic mind and practical skills to deliver a win for the Liberal Democrats.

Head of Campaigns Responsibilities:

Campaign implementation

Media and Press

Artworking of campaign literature

Management of the local’s party website, facebook and twitter pages

Connect management with the party’s Data Officer

Membership support with the party’s Membership Development Officer

Supervisory responsibility as required

Office management as required

Essential Skills

Monitor media coverage. Initiate and respond to enquiries with the media, lobbyists and pressure groups, both local and national

High level of expertise in Page Plus and other design software used by the party

High competence in political messaging and copy writing for the different media platforms and for traditional literature

Strong communication skills to work with councillors, candidates, local membersfrom across Bath and North East Somerset, and the Bath Member of Parliament and NES Prospective Parliamentary Candidate

Experience of running an electoral campaign to completion

An excellent grasp of local and national Liberal Democrat issues and messages

A proven track record of recruiting and training volunteers

Work Pattern

Flexible working will be expected in this job. There will be the need to work long hours at certain times in the political calendar.

To apply:

Send a covering letter and CV with referees, clearly outlining your suitability for the role against the person specification and job description, to dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

For an informal discussion about the position email dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

Closing Date: Monday 18 December

Interviews: 21 December 2018