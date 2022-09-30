Campaign Manager, East Midlands

JOB SPECIFICATION

Job Title: Campaigns Manager (East Midlands) (Hybrid)

Responsible to: Deputy Head of Campaigns & Elections (England & Wales)

Salary: £28,000 - £31,000 per annum

Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Derby

Purpose of job:

Can you deliver election success in priority areas across the East Midlands region, with a clear objective of putting “more gold on the map” – be it Lib Dem MPs, Lib Dem-led, Councils, Lib Dem Mayors or Lib Dem PCCs?

Are you a strong campaigner who can deliver campaign and election success for the Liberal Democrats?

The heart of this role is working closely with local staff and volunteers to support the development of local campaigning in key areas through our seat support programme.

You’ll be a confident person, with strong leadership and communication skills and the ability to build strong working relationships. You’ll be a person at ease with the latest online and offline campaign techniques. Ideally you will have been part of multiple successful election campaigns and will have a strong understanding of what it takes to win.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description (ATTACH) to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date of October 14th

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!