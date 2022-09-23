Job Title: Campaign Manager Kingston Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Kingston Liberal Democrats and Ed Davey MP (with day to day line management provided by Deputy Head of Campaigns (England & Wales) in the Federal Campaign team in agreement with local party Chair, MPs and Council Group leadership)

Tenure: Permanent

Salary: £26,000 - £31,000 per annum

Hours: Full time

Location: Kingston Liberal Democrat Office at 21 Berrylands Road, Surbiton, with occasional home working in discussion with your

line manager.

Closing Date: Monday 20th October 2022

Purpose of job

To deliver continued election success in Kingston, re-electing our two Liberal Democrat MPs (with a particular focus on Kingston & Surbiton in the next General Election). As well as this, supporting our elected councillors in their work to keep in touch with constituents, communicate their successes and build the infrastructure that keeps the Liberal Democrats winning at every level in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

How to apply:

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact London Campaign

Manager Alice Bridges-Westcott on [email protected] by Monday 10th October:

Please read through the job description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms (information from which is confidential and not shared with the panel), then proceed with your application.

To apply please submit:

A full CV of no more than two pages, with full employment history, and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

Details of two referees, including one from your current or most recent employer (if applicable).

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.