×

We're moving to a new website

Get a sneak peak of what's coming. Just visit: beta.libdems.org.uk

Visit the new site

Liberal Democrats

Campaign Manager Kingston Liberal Democrats

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on September 23, 2022

Job Title: Campaign Manager Kingston Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Kingston Liberal Democrats and Ed Davey MP (with day to day line management provided by Deputy Head of Campaigns (England &amp; Wales) in the Federal Campaign team in agreement with local party Chair, MPs and Council Group leadership)

Tenure: Permanent

Salary: £26,000 - £31,000 per annum

Hours: Full time

Location: Kingston Liberal Democrat Office at 21 Berrylands Road, Surbiton, with occasional home working in discussion with your
line manager.

Closing Date: Monday 20th October 2022

Purpose of job
To deliver continued election success in Kingston, re-electing our two Liberal Democrat MPs (with a particular focus on Kingston &amp; Surbiton in the next General Election). As well as this, supporting our elected councillors in their work to keep in touch with constituents, communicate their successes and build the infrastructure that keeps the Liberal Democrats winning at every level in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

How to apply:

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact London Campaign
Manager Alice Bridges-Westcott on [email protected] by Monday 10th October:

Please read through the job description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms (information from which is confidential and not shared with the panel), then proceed with your application. 

To apply please submit:

  • A full CV of no more than two pages, with full employment history, and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.
  • Details of two referees, including one from your current or most recent employer (if applicable). 

 

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.