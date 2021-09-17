Campaign Organiser for Hull Liberal Democrats

Salary: From £19,500 per annum, depending on experience (job share and part-time applications may be considered, but full time is preferred)

Contract: Fixed term until May 31st 2022, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement. Funding for extension is subject to the outcome of the May 2022 elections.

Closing Date: 3rd October 2021 Location: Home based, with work in and around Hull.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Full Job Description

How to apply:

Please send a CV and covering letter (no longer than one side of a4) to [email protected] . If you would prefer us not to contact your references in advance of the interview, please indicate this in your application.

Please note:

We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK;

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process;

Please give us two referees including one from your current employer - if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the process, please let us know;

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.