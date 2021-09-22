Liberal Democrats

Campaign Organiser for Woking

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on September 22, 2021

Closing Date: 27 th September 2021

Location: Woking Constituency 

Salary:  2 days per week, full time equivalent £22,000 per annum Possibility of 3 days per week, subject to finances.

Contract: Fixed term until 31st May 2022

Reporting to: Campaign Manager

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

Full Job Description  

Application Details:

Please apply by email attaching a CV and a covering letter to Rob Hughes, Woking Campaign Manager at:

[email protected]

 

 

