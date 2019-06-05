Campaign Organiser (Haringey Lib Dems)

Salary: £22,000 - £25,000 pa (pro rata) (depending on experience)

Hours: 21 hours per week (3 days)

Tenure: Fixed term contract for 5 to 6 months (parental leave cover)

Location: Haringey Lib Dems office, Crouch End

Closing Date: Midday, Friday 5th July 2019

Purpose:

Haringey Liberal Democrats are seeking a Campaign Organiser to cover for parental leave, to work with our volunteers, campaigners, councillors, activists and PPCs in the borough and help to deliver our ambitious campaign strategy.



This is an exciting opportunity to work with a successful local team. You will assist local wards and teams with development, membership recruitment, organisation, information and literature support. You will oversee the design of literature as well as supporting effective communication across the borough. You will also be responsible for all electronic, website and social media campaigning as well as the management and use of records and data. Helping with the development and delivery of a fundraising programme will also be a requirement.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

neil.williams@haringeylibdems.org with the subject heading 'Campaign Organiser'

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.