Campaign Organiser LB Sutton

Job Title: Campaign Organiser (London Borough of Sutton)

Responsible to: Local Party Executive & Federal HQ Campaign Manager

Salary: £25,0000 - £27,000

Hours: Full Time (37.5 per week) (flexible on request)

Tenure: Fixed Term (1 year) (Leading to permanent)

Location: Carshalton

Closing Date 03 November 2022 (11:59pm)

If you’re interested in politics, excited to make a difference and a change, and are committed to winning, then this job is the job for you!

Sutton Lib Dems is an exciting place to be, it’s a jewel in the crown of the Lib Dems - we’ve just held control of the council for an historic tenth consecutive term and now we’re ready to win back Carshalton and Wallington!

Bobby Dean is one of our youngest and most exciting parliamentary candidates, and in this role you’ll be a major part of the team that elects him as our MP.

You’ll be working with our fantastic council team and our parliamentary candidates to make a difference for the residents of Sutton Borough.

Purpose of position



As campaign organiser, you will be the face of Sutton Liberal Democrats. We run the council and are one of the top two target parliamentary seats in the country.

With the prospect of a general election that could be called at any time, we are looking for a motivated individual to help propel us to the next level.

You will be expected to manage and inspire a large team of volunteers, lead production on all our digital and printed literature, be proactive in communications through email, social media and our website to all our electorate, and support management of our electoral and membership data.

The role offers flexible working hours and conditions, although it will require evening and weekend work, particularly during campaign periods. The nearest rail station is a few minutes walk from the office and there is car and bicycle parking available too.

If you are a friendly, driven, and organised person interested in politics, then please apply to join us.

Application Procedure

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

1. Application is by CV and a covering letter.

2. Your cover letter should be no longer than two A4 pages and indicate clearly how your experience and skill meet the criteria stated in the job specification. Your CV should include your employment history and your educational history and results.

3. Your CV and cover letter be sent by email to the chair of the Panel: [email protected], along with the details of two referees, (one from your previous employer)

4. Closing date for applications is 11:59pm on 3rd November 2022.

5. Shortlisted applicants for interview will be notified by 4th /5th November 2022, and be invited to interview. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified on this date also.

6. Any successful applicants will be given the opportunity to declare any disabilities so that we can make any adjustments for the interview process

7. Interviews will take place shortly after from 7th November 2022. If there are any dates that an applicant cannot attend in that week, please let us know in the email with your application attached.

8. Selected applicants following interview will be expected to begin work by a date agreed by the applicant and Chairperson of the panel.

Notes

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.