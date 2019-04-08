Campaign Organiser (Northumberland Lib Dems)

Salary: £17,000 - £20,000pa. (pro rata)

Responsible to: Chair, Northumberland Lib Dems - Berwick Branch Executive Committee

Hours: 17.5 hours per week

Tenure: 6 months

Location: Home based

Closing Date: 12noon 24th April 2019

Purpose:

Northumberland Liberal Democrats – Berwick Branch, are seeking a Campaign Organiser to work with our volunteers, campaigners, activists and PPC in the Berwick upon Tweed constituency. You will be required to develop and implement a campaign strategy to win back key wards in the constituency in 2021 and regain our Parliamentary seat.

The position will be home based but you will need to have the ability to travel across a large rural area and will include some evening and weekend working.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details please contact:

Dean Wilkinson, cheviotview@hotmail.co.uk Tel. 01665 578306

To submit an application, please contact:

maureen.shepherd6@gmail.com with the subject heading ‘Campaign Organiser’.

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and three referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.