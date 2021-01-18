Campaign Organiser (Parental Leave Cover) - Haringey Lib Dems

Reporting to: Chair of Haringey Liberal Democrats, working to targets and objectives set, and reviewed regularly, by the local party Campaigns Committee and Local Party Executive Committee

Salary: £22,000 - £25,000 pa (pro-rata) depending upon experience.

Tenure: Fixed term contract for 6 months, commencing 1st March 2021 (Parental Leave Cover)

Hours: Part time, 22.5 hours (three days) per week

Work Pattern: Three fixed working days per week (to be agreed), however some flexibility to be afforded as workload demands, including the occasional evening/weekend meeting/training session and you will be expected to work reasonable additional hours in line with the needs of the campaign (covered via TOIL).

Location: Lib Dem Offices in Crouch End / Home based (dependent on restrictions due to the current pandemic)

Closing date: 5pm, Thurs 28th January 2021

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Applications should be made in writing via email to Dave Beacham at dave.beacham@haringeylibdems.org with the subject heading ‘Job Application - Organiser’.

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.