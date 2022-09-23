Campaign Organiser - Tiverton & Honiton LibDems

Job Title: Campaign Organiser for Tiverton & Honiton Lib Dems

Responsible to: LDHQ Campaigns Manager assigned to this seat

Salary: £23,00-26,000 per annum

Benefit: 3% Pension Contribution

Hours: Full Time (37.5 hours per week)

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Tiverton, Devon

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 7th October 2022

Applicants are encouraged to apply early as we may fill the position before the closing date

In June, Lib Dems in the Tiverton & Honiton constituency caused a political earthquake when it overturned a huge Conservative majority and won this ‘safe’ Tory seat.

Now, an exciting opportunity has arisen to work with our newest Lib Dem MP, Richard Foord, and the local Lib Dem team in beautiful Devon.

Are you brimming with enthusiasm, organised and a great team player? If so, this might be the job for you!

Richard Foord MP and the local Lib Dems are fighting to once again make history by winning the seat at the general election as well as getting more Lib Dem councillors elected in forthcoming local elections.

In this role, you will have a massive opportunity to make a difference.

There is a lot to do, this will be hard work but rewarding and hugely fun: are you up for the challenge?

Before applying for the role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For further information about the role and the constituency or to apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to Nick Pentney at [email protected] with the subject line: Tiverton & Honiton Campaign Organiser Application

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.