Job Title: Campaign Organiser, Twickenham & Richmond Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Local Party Chair

Salary: £24,000–£28,000 pa (depending on experience)

Tenure: Permanent

Vacancies: Two FTE 

Hours: FTE 37.5 hours/week 

Location: Based in one of our local campaign offices in Richmond & Twickenham

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures. 

Job Description 

Application Procedure

  1. As this is an internal application the first stage is by an email stating an intent to apply in writing to the Chair, Geraldine Locke (at [email protected]) by 17:00 on Friday 8th October 2021. 
  2. If you apply you will be invited for an interview on Thursday 14th/Friday 15th October. 
  3. You will be required to submit a paper prior to interview the brief for which will be given by Monday 11th October. 
  4. You will be required to present for 10 minutes at the interview, the brief for which will be given by Monday 11th October.
  5. The successful applicant will be given the opportunity to declare any disabilities so that we can make any adjustments for the interview process

 

Notes

  • We will not be able to employ you if you are not able to demonstrate eligibility to work in the UK; we are unable to obtain a work permit on your behalf.
  • The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups and individuals who are currently underrepresented.

