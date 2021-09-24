Job Title: Campaign Organiser, Twickenham & Richmond Liberal Democrats
Responsible to: Local Party Chair
Salary: £24,000–£28,000 pa (depending on experience)
Tenure: Permanent
Vacancies: Two FTE
Hours: FTE 37.5 hours/week
Location: Based in one of our local campaign offices in Richmond & Twickenham
Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.
Application Procedure
- As this is an internal application the first stage is by an email stating an intent to apply in writing to the Chair, Geraldine Locke (at [email protected]) by 17:00 on Friday 8th October 2021.
- If you apply you will be invited for an interview on Thursday 14th/Friday 15th October.
- You will be required to submit a paper prior to interview the brief for which will be given by Monday 11th October.
- You will be required to present for 10 minutes at the interview, the brief for which will be given by Monday 11th October.
- The successful applicant will be given the opportunity to declare any disabilities so that we can make any adjustments for the interview process
Notes
- We will not be able to employ you if you are not able to demonstrate eligibility to work in the UK; we are unable to obtain a work permit on your behalf.
- The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups and individuals who are currently underrepresented.