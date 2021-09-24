Job Title: Campaign Organiser, Twickenham & Richmond Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Local Party Chair

Salary: £24,000–£28,000 pa (depending on experience)

Tenure: Permanent

Vacancies: Two FTE

Hours: FTE 37.5 hours/week

Location: Based in one of our local campaign offices in Richmond & Twickenham

Job Description

Application Procedure

As this is an internal application the first stage is by an email stating an intent to apply in writing to the Chair, Geraldine Locke (at [email protected] ) by 17:00 on Friday 8th October 2021. If you apply you will be invited for an interview on Thursday 14 th /Friday 15 th October. You will be required to submit a paper prior to interview the brief for which will be given by Monday 11 th October. You will be required to present for 10 minutes at the interview, the brief for which will be given by Monday 11 th October. The successful applicant will be given the opportunity to declare any disabilities so that we can make any adjustments for the interview process

Notes